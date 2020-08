FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police were at the scene where a body was found in a Fresno canal.

Police said a 30-year-old man was pulled from the canal around 11 a.m. near McKinley and Thesta avenues.

Rescue crews pulled the victim out of the water where they attempted to revive him.

