TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night.

Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99.

Officers say they responded and located an adult man, who they say appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle.

Despite life-saving efforts performed by paramedics and officers, the man succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active investigation and Tulare police say the name of the victim will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare Police Department Traffic Division and ask for Sgt. Hastings at (559) 685-2300 ext. 4296.