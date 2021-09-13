Police investigating after 2 stabbed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and a woman were stabbed early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officers said someone entered a home around 2:00 a.m. near Church and Peach avenue on Belgravia Avenue and stabbed the man and woman.

According to police, the woman ran to a neighbor for help while the man stayed and called 911. 

Both victims were taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

It’s unknown if this was a robbery or assault. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

