Police investigate two separate early morning shootings in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred early Saturday morning in downtown and southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The first shooting was reported around 1 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Merced Street Van Ness Avenue regarding a shooting victim.

The victim and two friends were walking in the alley east of Van Ness, Lt. Carl McKnight said. They walked passed a small group of people drinking and playing loud music in a bank parking lot.

After they walked passed the group, several loud pops were heard and the victim was shot on his leg. The victim’s injury is not life-threatening.

The second shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. when officers were sent to the area of Illinois Avenue and Fourth Street regarding a gunshot victim, McKnight said.

The victim was apparently leaving a party in the area when he was shot.

The victim was being transported, by the people he was with, to Community Regional Medical Center when officers were notified, McKnight said.

McKnight added that the victim was undergoing surgery and his condition is unknown.

There is no other information on either shooting at this time.

