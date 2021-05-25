Police investigate shots fired in central Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A neighborhood in central Fresno was locked down after several shots were fired Tuesday morning.

Fresno Police said they first responded to the area of Thorne and Dakota avenues around 8:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired at an apartment complex. 

Police got a second call of shots fired near Harrison and Cortland avenues. When police arrived they said they found shell casings on the street. 

Neighbors told police they heard shots fired and two cars driving fast in the neighborhood.

Police said there are no reports of injuries.

