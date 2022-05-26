CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Clovis Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:55 p.m. Clovis police received a report of the victim of a possible shooting in the area of Rialto and Willow avenues. Initially, officers were unable to find a victim, but according to Sergeant Jim Koch of the Clovis Police Department, a gunshot victim was found on the 800 block of Rialto Avenue.

The gunshot victim, only identified as a man, was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown, police say. Detectives say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives have searched a home, and are attempting to locate witnesses but Sgt. Koch said the potential witnesses were not cooperating.