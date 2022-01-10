Police investigate shooting after car crashes in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigation of a car that had crashed into a pole turned into a shooting investigation Monday after officers found a person struck with gunfire, police say. 

Officers say they responded to the intersection of Church and Meridian avenues around 11:30 a.m. on reports of a vehicle that had collided with a pole. Investigators discovered a man in his 20s had been struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition and headed into surgery.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

