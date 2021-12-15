Police investigate school shooting threat at Coalinga Middle School, officials say

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police investigated a possible school shooting threat at a middle school in Coalinga on Wednesday, according to Coalinga police officials.

Officers were dispatched to Coalinga Middle School regarding possible statements made by a student who was threatening to shoot up the school.

Upon arrival, police say they made sure all students were dropped off safely while school staff investigated and worked to determine what was actually said and which student had made these statements.

According to officials, due to lack of information and “based on the known facts” at the time of the incident, the school decided to not place itself on lockdown, but rather send a notice to all parents that they were looking into the situation.

Authorities say throughout the investigation a student was identified and admitted to making statements of the shooting.

Police then checked the student for weapons and say none were found. According to officials, the student’s parent was notified and responded to the school.

Officers say the student’s family confirmed to police that they did not have access to any weapons in their home and that they were also concerned with the student’s behavior.

Authorities then say they checked the student’s home and found no firearms or weapons either.

Coalinga police officials say after the investigation was complete, they determined there was no threat to the safety of staff or students and that the student was turned over to their family.

“As a District, we take all threats seriously, and we are working to resolve this as quickly and safely as possible. We have asked the Police Department to increase patrols around our schools, and district staff is being vigilant and visible,” Lori Villanueva, the Superintendent of the Coalinga-Huron Unified School District, said in a statement.