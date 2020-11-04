Police investigate rollover accident in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a rollover accident Wednesday morning in central Fresno.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Palm and Princeton avenues

Fresno Police said three cars were involved in the crash. One car rolled over during the crash.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injures.

It’s unknown how the crash happened police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

