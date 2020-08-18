FLEX ALERT /
Statewide Flex Alert issued from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday as heatwave expected to increase electricity demand

Police investigate fatal accident in Merced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Dunn Road and Gardner Avenue.

In a Facebook post, Merced Police gave a warning about how speed kills and asked drivers to avoid the area.  

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com