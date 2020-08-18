Police investigate fatal accident in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Dunn Road and Gardner Avenue.

In a Facebook post, Merced Police gave a warning about how speed kills and asked drivers to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.