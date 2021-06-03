Police investigate after two shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating after two people were found shot and a third person uninjured following a vehicle collision in central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department received several 911 calls about an SUV that crashed, sheared a telephone pole and knocked off of a fire hydrant Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. near Santa Ana Avenue and Fruit Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two shooting victims, ages 21 and 32, and a third person who was not injured.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police are still looking for suspects.