Police investigate after 12-year-old shot in west-central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in west-central Fresno Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At around 6:15 p.m. officers received calls about shots fired in the area of McKinley and Marks avenues.

When officers arrived they located a juvenile who had been shot. The condition of the juvenile is unknown.

“There was a disturbance between two groups of juveniles. At some point during the physical disturbance, a gun was fired and the victim was struck one time,” said Lt. Beckford.

No other details are available.