Police investigate after 12-year-old shot in west-central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in west-central Fresno Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.
At around 6:15 p.m. officers received calls about shots fired in the area of McKinley and Marks avenues.
When officers arrived they located a juvenile who had been shot. The condition of the juvenile is unknown.
“There was a disturbance between two groups of juveniles. At some point during the physical disturbance, a gun was fired and the victim was struck one time,” said Lt. Beckford.
No other details are available.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.