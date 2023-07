LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Lemoore Police Department says they are investigating after two people were shot early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to the area of Beech Lane between Brooks and Alder Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say the two people who were shot were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.