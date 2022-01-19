Police in Porterville asking for help in finding missing man

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Porterville are asking for the community’s help in finding a man who is missing.

Police said Jose Manuel Pancho, 27, was last seen by family members on Friday, Jan. 14, just outside of the city limits.

Police found his vehicle the next day abandoned in the area of Newcomb Street and Avenue 182.

Pancho is said to frequent the areas of Porterville, Strathmore, and Plainview.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.