Police identify victim in Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting in southeast Fresno Monday.

Police say Veasna Nhiv, 31 of Fresno, was shot to death in the area of Chestnut and Dayton avenues Monday.

Police received a 911 call around 5:16 a.m. Monday morning reporting a single gunshot fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they met the 911 caller who said they had seen a body lying in the roadway next to a vehicle after hearing the gunfire.

Near the vehicle officers found Nhiv suffering from a gunshot wound, and despite life-saving efforts from first responders, he died.

Anyone with information on the shooting case contact homicide detective J. Alexander at (559) 621-

2445 or detective J. Baroni at (559) 621-2516 regarding case number 21070703.