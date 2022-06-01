FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities with the Fresno Police Department identified a teenager who was shot and killed Saturday night.

Police say 17-year-old Jovahn Portis was shot and killed near First Street and Clinton Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

Officers say they were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots. While they were searching the area police say they found four victims with gunshot wounds. All four victims ranging from 15 to 17 years old were transported to a local hospital where Portis died.

The other three teens had injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Detectives say Portis was walking with two of the other shooting victims and another juvenile, that was uninjured.

As the group walked, police say an unknown person fired multiple gunshots, hitting three of them. The fourth victim, who was not with the group, was walking along First Street and was also struck by gunfire.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.