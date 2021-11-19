Police identify suspects accused of stealing thousands in perfume from Fresno Ulta

Photos of Robert Fregozo, Nicholas Ford, Jacob Rodriguez and Adrian Cortez provided by the Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four suspects accused of stealing perfume from a Fresno Ulta store have been identified by investigators.

Police say Nicholas Ford, 19, Adrian Cortez, 18, Jacob Rodriguez, 19, Robert Fregozo, 20 and one unidentified juvenile were arrested Thursday after police officials say they are accused of stealing over $1,000 in Ulta perfume.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty on North Blackstone. Officers say while investigating the incident they developed information on the suspects’ locations and they, along with CHP officials, were able to locate four people walking towards the Ulta Beauty store at Fashion Fair Mall.

According to police, as officers approached the area, the four ran back to an awaiting vehicle.

Investigators say police attempted to make a traffic stop in a nearby parking lot, but the driver and two passengers from the vehicle fled the scene while two others stayed inside of it.

Fresno police officials say the three who fled were quickly captured and the two that remained in the vehicle were also detained. According to officials, property stolen from retail stores was found in the vehicle.

Police say all property stolen was recovered and returned to the store.