UPDATE: This article has been updated to correct Salvador Olivera’s age.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have identified the person they say was responsible for the death of a man in Fresno in March.

On March 28, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Fresno police officers arrived at an apartment complex on Ashlan Avenue in central Fresno on a ShotSpotter report of four gunshots fired. Callers began reporting a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the complex.

Photo of Salvador Olivera provided by the Fresno Police Department

The victim, Salvador Olivera, 41, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have identified Jerry Rodriguez, 31, as the person responsible for Olivera’s death, saying that they believe the shooting escalated from a verbal argument between the two of them. A warrant has been issued for Rodriguez’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez is asked to call Homicide Detective Vic Miranda at (559) 621-2452 or Detective Josh Alexander at (559) 621-2445.