CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the person found dead in Clovis Thursday.

Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials say Monte Prieto, 43 of Clovis, was found dead Thursday. Officials from the Clovis Unified School District have released a statement on Prieto’s death.

“Late yesterday, we learned that Mr. Monte Prieto, a popular and respected Career Technical Education teacher at Clovis West High School since 2004, had passed away unexpectedly Thursday,” said Clovis Unified officials. “This news is heartbreaking to the community of staff, students and parents who know and love Mr. Prieto, and there have been many tears shed today.”

“Staff, students and parents have been informed of this sudden loss, and plans to cover Mr. Prieto’s classes for the remainder of the year. Our trained response team has already activated the school’s extensive social-emotional support system that is available to students and staff in need following this sudden and sad news.”

Clovis police say the circumstances around Prieto’s death are still being investigated, and have not provided a further update.