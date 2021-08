VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police officers identified the man that was shot and killed Monday night in Visalia.

Police said Alex Picasso, 57, was shot multiple times. He was found near Bridge Street and Tulare Avenue after officers responded to a report of a man down around 11:00 p.m

Picasso was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234.