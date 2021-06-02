Police identify man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast Fresno.

43-year-old Herminio Rios was found by officers from the Southwest Policing District with gunshot wounds located at Woodward Avenue and Van Ness Avenue.

Rios was unresponsive and bleeding when found.

Rios was immediately transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting incident happened just before sunrise Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Fresno Police Department.