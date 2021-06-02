Police identify man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast Fresno.

43-year-old Herminio Rios was found by officers from the Southwest Policing District with gunshot wounds located at Woodward Avenue and Van Ness Avenue.

Rios was unresponsive and bleeding when found.

Rios was immediately transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting incident happened just before sunrise Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Fresno Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com