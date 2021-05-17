Police identify man arrested for pepper spray incident at Fresno protest

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man who they say sprayed protesters with pepper spray at a Saturday protest.

The suspect has been identified as Brian Turner, 62 of Fresno.

Investigators say officers were in the area of Blackstone and Nees avenues Saturday at around 8:00 p.m. during the protest when they were told by three people that they were just sprayed with pepper spray.

The victims told officers they were participating in the protest by driving their vehicle through the intersection.

Detectives say the victims stopped at a traffic signal when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to them. Investigators say the victims asked the driver to honk his car horn if he supported Palestine.

According to police, a verbal argument began. One of the victims exited the vehicle and police say the man began to spray all three victims with pepper spray.

According to police, the victim got back into their car and Turner sprayed the pepper spray into the vehicle. Investigators say the suspect then drove away from the location as one of the victims exited the vehicle again and began to chase the suspect vehicle on foot.

The victims recorded the incident on a phone and Turner was located at his residence nearby and placed under arrest. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for “assault with a caustic chemical.”