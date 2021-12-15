FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the suspect arrested for allegedly taking selfies with a gun at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall on Tuesday.

Fresno police officials say around 4:20 p.m., officers received reports of a man taking pictures of himself with a firearm outside the food court.

Officers have identified the suspect as Gavin Blake Guerrero, 18, and say he’s been arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts related to the unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, calls regarding the incident stated Guerrero was not brandishing or threatening anyone with the gun, but rather just taking pictures of himself.

Officers say they arrived and found him within 10 minutes and seized the firearm, which they later determined to be a 9mm ghost gun.