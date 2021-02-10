Police identify bicyclist who died after collision with vehicle in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner’s office has identified the man who died Monday while riding his bicycle in central Fresno.

Aaron Rivera, 55, of Fresno suffered severe head injuries after the bicycle he was riding collided with a vehicle.

Investigators say Rivera was riding a bike eastbound on Cedar, near Brentwood, and veered into the path of a sedan headed southbound. The bicycle hit the front of the car, ejecting Rivera onto the front of the vehicle, investigators say.

Rivera died in the hospital shortly afterward, California Highway Patrol officers say.

