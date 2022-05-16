MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing in Madera.

Police have identified Andres Espejo, 38 of Madera, as the victim of a homicide in Madera.

Investigators say Espejo was walking on Riverside Drive near Nebraska Avenue in Madera around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was approached by a vehicle. A man got out of the vehicle and approached Espejo, leading to an argument, according to police.

Detectives say the man then stabbed Espejo to death. He died on the scene, police say.

Investigators believe the incident to be isolated, and are still trying to identify the suspect and his motive. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Garibay at (559) 675-4248.