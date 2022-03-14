FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police have identified the person they say stabbed a teen at Fashion Fair mall Saturday.

Prophet Hillard, 27, is a known gang member who is on parole for felony assault, according to police. Hillard was booked into jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious injury.

According to investigators, officers at Fashion Fair responded to reports of a fight. They found two teens who had been involved, one of which with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his armpit. The other teen had been struck on the back of the head with an object. Both were taken to an area hospital.

Surveillance video apparently shows the two teens in a verbal argument with Hillard. Additionally, officers say evidence of the stabbing was found in a restroom.

Hillard’s bail is set at $75,000 with gang enhancements.

“Hillard has a history of violence including assault on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and criminal gun possession,” according to a news release from the Fresno Police Department.