Victim and suspects identified in northeast Fresno shooting, police hold news conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police will hold a news conference Tuesday to address a shooting that occurred on Friday in northeast Fresno.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

On Friday morning officers received a call of gunshots fired in the area of First Street and Herndon Avenue. When officers responded, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where their condition was listed as critical.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, however, police believe the victim and the suspect know each other and that the incident is targeted and isolated.

Officers describe the suspect as a male in his mid-40s, approximately 5’7″ tall and bald with a heavy build.

Investigators believe there might have been additional witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.