FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police held a news conference Friday after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

According to Fresno police, the initial call at around 9:00 p.m on Thursday detailed a woman near Whitesbridge and Thorne avenues. The suspect attempted to flee the scene and the responding officers began a pursuit.

Officers say the pursuit ended with a crash near Chandler Executive Airport and the suspect was shot by an officer.