FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police will speak to the media regarding the death of an 8-year-old Saturday in Fresno.

The child’s death was ruled “a homicide caused by severe blunt force trauma,” according to a forensic exam by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office and detectives say the child’s guardian, Patrick Johnson, 49, was responsible for his death. Additionally, investigators say his wife Crystal Johnson, 47, was also accountable for felony child abuse against the child.