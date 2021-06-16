Police help citizens prevent catalytic converter theft in informational video

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno Police Department are trying to prevent catalytic converter thefts with an informational video shared with the public on their social media platforms.
What is a catalytic converter and why do they get stolen?
A catalytic converter is a part of a car’s exhaust system that helps reduce the release of toxic gases into the atmosphere. They are typically located underneath cars between the intake manifold and the muffler.
Catalytic converters are stolen because of the valuable metals used to create them. Many catalytic converters contain metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which can be extracted and sold.
How much does it cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter?
Fresno Police says that replacing a catalytic converter can range between hundreds to thousands of dollars.
How do I prevent my catalytic converter from being stolen?
Advice from the police department is:
- Park your vehicle in a well-lit area, closest to the designated place you’re visiting.
- Park your vehicle in a garage if one is accessible.
- Consider engraving your VIN into your catalytic converter so it can be identified if stolen.
- Do not approach or engage with someone if you witness them trying to steal a catalytic converter. Call 9-1-1 and use your phone to take video or pictures if it’s safe to do so.