Police help citizens prevent catalytic converter theft in informational video

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno Police Department are trying to prevent catalytic converter thefts with an informational video shared with the public on their social media platforms.

What is a catalytic converter and why do they get stolen?

A catalytic converter is a part of a car’s exhaust system that helps reduce the release of toxic gases into the atmosphere. They are typically located underneath cars between the intake manifold and the muffler.

Catalytic converters are stolen because of the valuable metals used to create them. Many catalytic converters contain metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which can be extracted and sold.

How much does it cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter?

Fresno Police says that replacing a catalytic converter can range between hundreds to thousands of dollars.

How do I prevent my catalytic converter from being stolen?

Advice from the police department is: