FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with a gunshot wound was driving himself to a hospital, and ended up in a collision with another vehicle according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to calls about a vehicle collision near Fresno Street and Alluvial Avenue around 9:40 p.m. and later received information that one of the people involved in the collision had been shot.

A nearby person drove the man who had been shot to the hospital, and later returned to the scene and gave information to officers, according to police.

The man that was shot is in stable condition at this time according to officials.

Police say they do not know where or why the man was shot at this time.

There was evidence that the gunshot victim’s vehicle had also been shot according to police.

Investigators say they believe the man is not from the area and was making his way to St Agnes Hospital, despite the collision occurring near Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.