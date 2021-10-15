POLICE: Gang member arrested in connection to shooting near apartment complex in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a gang member in connection to a shooting that happened near an apartment complex in southwest Fresno on Thursday morning, according to Fresno police officials.

Authorities say Fresno gang member Robert Jordan, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday shortly after the shooting occurred and was later booked at the Fresno County Jail on charges related to the shooting.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting victim near Glenn and Belmont avenues. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and an injury to his chest.

Officials say the man sustained non-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, detectives with the Felony Assault Unit located Jordan in the area of McKinley and Maroa avenues where he was taken into custody.

According to investigators, detectives authored a search warrant and after investigating the area were able to locate evidence at the scene that connected to Jordan.

Fresno police officials say detectives will be filing this case with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.