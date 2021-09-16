POLICE: Gang member arrested for shooting 15-year-old in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a gang member in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year on Monday, according to Fresno police.

Detectives say gang member Johnny Chohan, 35, was arrested in the area of Blackstone and Olive avenues after investigators determined he was responsible for the shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Fresno Police say detectives from the Street Violence Bureau Felony Assault Unit responded to a shooting in the area of Cedar and Church avenues earlier this year.

According to police, the victim received a non-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

After learning of Chohan’s connection to the shooting, officials issued a warrant for his arrest.

After locating and arresting Chohan, officers a search warrant was executed for his residence and his vehicle. Police say additional evidence related to the shooting was located in his residence.

Fresno Police officials say Chohan was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges related to the shooting.