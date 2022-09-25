FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Target employee is recovering after being attacked on the job Sunday morning.

Fresno police say they were called to the Target in River Park shortly after 9:00 a.m. for a report of a male employee who had been assaulted.

Officers say the victim and the suspect were engaged in a confrontation inside the store, and the suspect swiped at the employee with a sharp object before fleeing the area.

As a result, the employee ended up with a cut to his face and was transported to the hospital.

Investigators are working with River Park security and Target security to identify the suspect.