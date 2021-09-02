POLICE: Fresno pastor arrested after confessing to sexual relationship with teen

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Fresno pastor was arrested after confessing to having unlawful sex acts with a minor, according to Merced Police officers.

On Wednesday, Christopher Robert Garcia came to the Merced Police Department to report unlawful sexual conduct.

Police say Garcia told officers he is a pastor who used to live in the Merced area and that he wanted to confess about an inappropriate relationship he was having with a minor.

Detectives were called in to assist with the investigation.

Police say Garcia told detectives the relationship began on a social media site in 2019 and that he was aware the person he was communicating with was a minor.

According to authorities, Garcia met the minor on several occasions and performed various sexual acts with the minor.

Officers say Garcia was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14, sexual penetration upon a minor who is under 14 and oral copulation with a minor

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Gorman at 209-388-7715 or by email at gormana@cityofmerced.org.