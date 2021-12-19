POLICE: Fresno man fires shot at officers responding to burglary call at his residence

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man fired a shot at officers who were responding to a burglary in progress call on Sunday morning, according to Fresno police officials.

Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of S. Callisch Avenue for reports of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the man inside the apartment who had reported the incident. According to officials, the man told dispatchers he didn’t believe that the officers were from the police department when they arrived on scene.

While officers were trying to convince the man of their identity, one round was fired through the security screen door of the apartment, police say.

A Fresno police spokesperson said after “tense negotiating,” the man exited the apartment with his six children to speak with officers.

According to authorities, a firearm was recovered from the scene and investigators are working to determine if the man who shot at police was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officials say the man faces no charges at this time and no officers were injured during the incident.