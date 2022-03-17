TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Tulare Police Department issued a news release Thursday, correcting a prior police report regarding a man arrested for DUI, now saying that he was not under the influence.

According to Tulare police, investigators received the toxicology report for Manuel Correia, 83 from Tulare, on Wednesday and the report showed that he was “not under the influence of drugs or alcohol the night of the accident.” Investigators say that Correia will “not be charged with any crimes at this time.”

The case will be forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, as are all fatal traffic collisions.

Tulare police identified the people killed in the crash as Alondra Gastelum, 18, and Sareyna Bejarano, 18, both of Tulare.