FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver crashed into the back of a FAX bus early Tuesday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. near Shaw and Brawley avenues.

Officers said three vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.