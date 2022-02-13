Police cracking down on drunk drivers during Super Bowl weekend in Clovis

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Clovis Department is joining other Fresno County law enforcement agencies in saturating the streets as they look for impaired drivers during Super Bowl weekend.

So far, officers have arrested one person Saturday night for driving under the influence. Officers are hoping that Sunday will also remain a calm night.

Last year during Super Bowl weekend, Clovis didn’t see much activity when it came to drunk drivers.

“I worked it and it was fairly quiet,” explained Clovis Police Officer Mark Bradford.

Bradford says the department is doing all it can to make sure things are the same this year.

“Yeah, we’re going to have extra DUI saturations and as well patrol officers working the shifts looking for impaired drivers.”

Officers will have added patrol on the streets, and they will be on the hunt for those who shouldn’t be driving.

“Everyone’s probably geared up to have a good time, we want you to have a good time we want you to drink sensibly, preferably drink at home and not go anywhere but if you do go out and drink, don’t drive,” said Bradford.

Bradford says not only is a DUI preventable, but the fines are expensive if you are caught, and the charge will stay on your driving record for 7 years.

“If you get arrested for DUI, number one, you get processed and taken to county jail, the judicial system attorney fees $13,500, lose your license,” Bradford said.

Bradford said overall, the Clovis Police Department has seen a rise in DUI arrests, but they hope their proactive measures will prevent people from drunk driving, especially during weekends like Super Bowl weekend.

DUIs are very preventable, I mean, if you drink and you start feeling lightheaded that’s the time not to even drive,” said Bradford. “It’s safer and cheaper and you’re not going to injure yourself or someone else.”

As of 6:00 p.m., one person has been arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday in Clovis. The Clovis Police Department expects to release the full number of arrests later this week.