POLICE: Corcoran man arrested for child rape, bail set at over $1 million

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man arrested on Wednesday for multiple sexual molestation charges has his bail set for over 1 million dollars, according to Corcoran Police officers.

Officials say police were notified of a child sexual molestation report on Monday and throughout their investigations, the victim told officers the suspect had committed multiple acts of sexual molestation over the past year.

Corcoran officers say, Renee Brizuela, 36, was arrested after being contacted during a traffic stop and was charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old, rape by force or fear, oral copulation with a child, sexual penetration by force or fear, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Brizuela has been booked into the Kings County Jail and police say he’s being held on a $1,400,000 bail.