POLICE: Clovis man arrested after domestic disturbance leads to SWAT callout

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis police have arrested a man wanted for multiple domestic violence-related felonies Wednesday afternoon, according to Clovis police.

Police say Jake Chavarria, 26, was arrested after a domestic disturbance called Tuesday night in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue.

Police say the victim was able to leave the home and call Clovis police from another location where officers later met her.

After speaking with the victim, investigators say Chavarria was wanted for multiple domestic violence-related felonies. Officials say due to Chavarria’s criminal history and a firearm that was known to be in the home, the Clovis Police Department’s SWAT team was called.

Officers say after detectives searched the home they learned that Chavarria had already left. According to police, investigators began looking into possible locations where he may have gone.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say Chavarria’s was found at a family member’s home in northeast Fresno where he was taken into custody.

Clovis police officials say Chavarria was booked into Fresno County Jail for multiple felonies including corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, child endangerment, terrorist threats, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Clovis police officers say if you know of someone who is in need of assistance regarding domestic violence, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-HELP or law enforcement.