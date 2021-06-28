Police Chief discusses two children shot accidentally over weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — After two accidental shootings over the weekend, one resulting in the death of a 3-year-old child, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will address the incidents, and information on where the public can obtain free gun locks.

Police say gun locks will be available starting Tuesday at the following locations:

  • Police Headquarters
    2323 Mariposa Mall
  • Southwest Policing District Substation
    1211 Fresno Street
  • Central Policing District Substation
    3502 North Blackstone Avenue
  • Southeast Policing District Substation
    224 South Argyle Avenue
  • Northeast Policing District Substation
    1450 East Teague Avenue
  • Northwest Policing District Substation
    3080 West Shaw Avenue

