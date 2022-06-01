FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Investigators are looking into a collision involving multiple vehicles and possible DUI, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers say they responded to a collision involving multiple vehicles in the area of North Brawley and West San Jose avenues.

When police arrived on the scene, they say they found four vehicles involved, including one car which had flipped.

Investigators say they believe a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and collided with the others involved.

Also according to investigators, they believe there may have been a driver under the influence involved, but are unable to confirm that at this time.

Only minor injuries were reported by officers. Three adults and a child were sent to the hospital but did not appear to be seriously injured, according to officials.