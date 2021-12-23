POLICE: Body found in downtown Fresno, possible homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Downtown Fresno early Thursday morning.

Police say at 2:10 a.m., officers responded to Ventura and F streets for a man lying in the middle of a roadway close to the Poverello House.

According to officers, the man is in his 40s and was found with abrasions on his body, bruises on his face and some dried blood.

No one was in the immediate area when officers arrived, according to police.

As authorities work to investigate this incident, they are treating this as a possible homicide and have not determined if the man is homeless.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department.