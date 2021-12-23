POLICE: Body found in downtown Fresno, possible homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Downtown Fresno early Thursday morning.

Police say at 2:10 a.m., officers responded to Ventura and F streets for a man lying in the middle of a roadway close to the Poverello House.

According to officers, the man is in his 40s and was found with abrasions on his body, bruises on his face and some dried blood.

No one was in the immediate area when officers arrived, according to police.

As authorities work to investigate this incident, they are treating this as a possible homicide and have not determined if the man is homeless.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss