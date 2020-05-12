‘We don’t get to take a position on this’: Police Chief defends officer in Waffle Shop incident on Mother’s Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Monday the Fresno Police Department released new footage of the Mother’s Day incident at the Waffle Shop where a man was detained for obstructing justice.

The officer was called to the scene by two code enforcement officers who were trying to get into the building to hand out a fine for defying the city’s shelter in place order.

RELATED: Officer ‘acting lawfully’ during Waffle Shop incident, says Fresno Police Chief

“Well I think tensions are high on this subject,” said Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall. “We weren’t even there to shut down the business. Our goal was to get voluntary compliance. To simply serve the citation and then we were going to leave the scene.”

In the future, Hall said officers will advise code enforcement to send the ticket in the mail.

“There was an energized crowd,” said Fresno Police Officers Association Todd Fraizer as he described the dozens that had lined up in front of the Waffle Shop’s door.

“The officer attempted to get into the business,” said Hall. “He asked the person to move out of the way and he refused.”

That is when Hall said things turned. In the video, you can see a man and the officer make physical contact before the officer takes the man aside and handcuffs him.

“When you start putting a hand on police officers that is when you cross the line from civil to uncivil,” said Fraizer.

Seventy-three-year-old Tom Miller was taken to the police car to wait until the fine was issued. After, he was free to leave without any charges.

Fraizer said he agrees that businesses should be able to open up and is concerned about future layoffs at the department if the economy continues to get worse. However, he said the officer was just doing his job and has never had an issue with the department in the past.

“He saved a life recently,” said Fraizer. “He is a highly respected, highly regarded officer who has served for 35 years. Do not throw him under the bus.”

Hall did open an investigation. He determined the officer acted lawfully.

“Most importantly I think I should explain to people is that make sure you follow the officer’s instructions. We don’t get to take a position on this,” said Hall. “Politicians make the law and we have to enforce it.”

