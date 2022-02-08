POLICE: ‘Blunt trauma’ leaves man critically injured in Fresno ‘disturbance’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after what witnesses describe as a “physical disturbance” in southeast Fresno, according to police.

At around 3:30 a.m. police received a call reporting a disturbance near Clovis and Olive avenues. When officers arrived they did not find anyone, but a security guard monitoring the premises said he had seen two vehicles on surveillance cameras, and a “possible physical disturbance” between two men.

Minutes later two males were checked into an area hospital, one with a “severe head injury” due to blunt trauma, according to investigators.

“The other male that had driven them there stated that they had gotten beat up by somebody else somewhere in Fresno,” said Felipe Uribe from the Fresno Police Department. “They denied ever being in this location, however, at least one of those vehicles that they arrived in was found in those surveillance cameras. We believe they had something to do with the disturbance out here.

Police have not detained anybody related to the incident and officers said the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.