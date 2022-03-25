FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for allegedly robbing multiple banks, according to Fresno police officers.

Authorities say on Mar. 18 they responded to the Chase Bank on Blackstone Avenue for a robbery. Police say Eric Torres, 30, walked into the bank and showed a note to the teller demanding money. Police say Torres left with cash and fled in a waiting vehicle.

One day later on Mar. 19, officers say Torres walked into a Bank of America in Selma and again showed a note to the teller, demanded money and left with cash.

Officers say Torres was arrested on Mar. 20 in Selma after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash and recognized Torres from communications regarding the robberies.

Investigators say they found evidence linking Torres to both of the robberies and he was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts of bank robbery.