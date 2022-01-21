POLICE: Atwater man wanted for “continuous sexual abuse of children”

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are looking for an Atwater man who they say is under investigation for sexual abuse of children, investigators announced Friday.

Merced police identified Jose Guadalupe Mendoza, 41 of Atwater, as the subject of an investigation that started in Aug. 2020 involving the “continuous sexual abuse of a child.” Investigators say an additional victim has recently come forward with similar allegations towards Mendoza.

Police say a $1 million warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jose Mendoza. Detectives say they have made attempts have thus far failed to locate him.

Investigators are now asking anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Jose Guadalupe Mendoza to contact Detective Samuel Sannadan at (209) 388-7773 or by email regarding case number 2020-46741.