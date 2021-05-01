Police at Fresno’s Fashion Fair is the latest in a string of incidents

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Police were once again called to Fashion Fair mall on Friday after the latest in a string of incidents at the shopping center.

This time officers said a man flashed a gun and several more firearms were found with his group.

Officers say shortly before 4:00 p.m., security learned a group was smoking inside the mall.

A Fresno Police officer asked them to leave, which they started to do but then got into a verbal exchange with another group.

“One of the three subjects that was asked to leave the mall raised his shirt up and clearly had a firearm visible in his waistband,” Capt. Tom Rowe said.

The suspects were tracked by cameras and stopped before ever leaving the parking lot. Three pistols were found in their vehicle and they were arrested.

This incident comes following a shooting within the just last two weeks, where two groups fought outside, leading to panic and evacuations.

The mall saw another shooting early January, as well as two smash-and-grabs this year, most recently last Friday.

Police said they’re continuing to step up safety efforts.

“We’re trying to get more officers out here. The mall security has beefed up their security protocols as well as hiring additional contract officers physically onsite and it’s all to keep our community safe,” Rowe said.

Businesses and shoppers were not impacted by Friday’s incident – and police praised the mall’s surveillance system which was able to track the suspects until they were taken into custody.