MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Police need your help after a series of tire and rim thefts happened Tuesday night, leaving the victims on foot.

Officers say it all happened within a three-mile radius.

“I got to work around 7:30 and my sister called me saying her car was on bricks,” said one victim that did not want to be identified.

She walked out on her way to work to see her sister’s car stripped.

“You never know if they’re going to come back and do it all over again and now you have to worry about getting cameras at your house, and all this money in protecting your property,” she added.

Officials say six cars were stripped across Madera, the thieves making their moves late at night and into the morning hours.

They left cars on bricks and targeted what police say are premium wheels and rims.

“We’re getting into the felony range without a doubt, we’re getting past

that $950 dollar threshold that is needed to change a crime from

a misdemeanor to a felony,” said Detective Blake Short with Madera Police.

The vehicles being targeted are newer modeled Toyota and Honda sedans, specifically Corollas and Civics.

“We don’t want you approaching these individuals that are out there committing

these crimes for unknown reasons, we don’t know who these people are or what they’re capable of” added Detective Short.

Police recommend people park their cars in a well-lit area or in a secure location.

If you have any information that can help in this case, call the police.